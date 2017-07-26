Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has said that entire nation is eagerly waiting for the final verdict in the Panama Papers case against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif therefore the judges of Supreme Court (SC) should speed up the work.

Talking to media persons outside his residence on Wednesday, Imran Khan slammed certain sections of media groups who compare his case in the top court with that of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, adding criticism for premier who left for the Maldives in the wake of Lahore blast at Ferozepur Road.

“Such a big tragedy shook Lahore but the prime minister is in Maldives,” he said adding that many countries had withdrawn their invitation to Nawaz Sharif as criminal proceedings were being held against him.

He said the entire nation is at a standstill and the economy is suffering, while the ruling party was still bent on defending the corruption of the prime minister.

The PTI chief said that politicians, lawyers, and civil society were demanding the resignation of the prime minister. He said even the Sindh Assembly has passed a resolution calling for him to step down, while a similar resolution has been sent to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

While talking about the disqualification case in which he is required to provide a money trail of London flat purchase, Imran Khan claimed that all local players who play country cricket in England buy apartments. The flat worth a few lacs is being compared with those of billions, was there anything illegal in earning money abroad? He asked.

The opposition party chief didn’t spare Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in his discussion, claiming that he used to ride a scooter and now owns a house in Dubai worth 1.5 billion. He said, “His children own towers worth billions in Dubai. Pakistan is being damaged by money laundering.”

Declaration of London flat was made in 2003 and no law was abrogated, the money trail of this apartment has been presented in the top court, he affirmed. Imran Khan accused the Sharif family of not being able to present the money trail of their offshore accounts.

There will be a historic celebration on Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification, Imran Khan predicted. He bashed the ruling party for bringing up the cases of Jehangir Tareen and Aleem Khan for their own defence.

“Aleem Khan and Jehangir Tareen were not named in Panama Leaks,” he made it clear. He said both his party leaders Usman Dar and Firdous Ashiq Awan are working on Defence Minister Khawaja Asif after the Iqama revelation.

He admired Justice Khosa for calling PM Nawaz as Godfather.

Imran Khan said he submitted the entire money trail and transactions, which was very difficult to get hold of, and even his earnings from thirty years ago when he played cricket in Australia and England and the World Series.

He urged that the Supreme Court should announce the verdict soon, so the country could move forward from this issue.