ISLAMABAD:- Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad claimed that Aqama of four more Ministers of ruling party would come to open within two to four days. Reacting to Khawaja Asif Iqama reports, he said that at first Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif proved to be Chairman FZE Dubai Company as per JIT Report and now Khawaja Asif Aqama has come before nation. He said that Aqama and offshore bank accounts of all candidates of PML-N are coming to light and they have taken oath of false loyalties to nation and country here.–Online

Sheikh further claimed that Aqamas of four more Ministers of PML-N would come to public within the time period of two to four days because now they have been exposed before the nation.