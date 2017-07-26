ISLAMABAD - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao on Tuesday urged all political parties to accept the Supreme Court’s decision on Panama Papers case so that the country could come out of the prevailing uncertainty, which might harm development projects.

He, while addressing a press conference said that if the country did not come out of the prevailing situation, the Fata reforms, merger of the KP into the Fata and other ongoing development projects might be affected.

Sherpao condemned Lahore blast and said that it seemed terrorist incidents were gradually increasing. He said that anti-state elements took advantage of chaos and uncertainty.

Sherpao said that democracy should not be derailed and it should continue.

He said that he was a staunch supporter of democracy and he longed for completion of the constitutional tenure of the parliament.

Sherpao contended that the strengthening of democratic institutions would be instrumental in political stability and financial prosperity.

He said that the CPEC should be completed and every province must be given its due right.

Sherpao said that issues such as power loadshedding, merger of the Fata with the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, due share of the KP in the CPEC, and rehabilitation of displaced people had been ignored.

He demanded proactive and concrete measures to arrest the grim situation.