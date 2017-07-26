ISLAMABAD - In a major reshuffle, the federal government on Tuesday transferred and posted six senior bureaucrats.

The Establishment Division (ED) has issued notifications of the transfers and postings.

According to the notifications, Asad Hayauddin, presently posted as Special Secretary, Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (Incharge), ED with immediate effect. The post of Secretary ED was vacant after former Secretary ED Syed Tahir Shahbaz was made as Federal Ombudsman last week.

Afzal Latif, a grade-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary ED. He was working as Additional Secretary Climate Change Division. Tahir Hassan, a grade-21 officer of PAS, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary Climate Change Division.

Similarly, Muhammad Ali Shahzad, a grade-21 officer of PAS, previously posted as Additional Secretary Communication Division, was transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Division with immediate effect and until further orders. Rizwan Ahmed, a grade-21 officer of PAS, has also been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary Commerce Division. Previously he was working as Additional Secretary ED.

Muhammad Hashim Popalzai, a grade 21 officer of PAS, has been posted as Additional Secretary Establishment Division. He was serving as Additional Secretary, National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Division.

The federal government has appointed Captain (retired) Arif Nawaz Khan, a grade-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan as permanent provincial police officer Punjab. Establishment Division has issued a notification in this regard.