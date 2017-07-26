Turkish Director General for Health Oner Guner has met Pakistan’s State Minister for National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, Saira Afzal Tarar, and discussed about various problems of health sector.

Tarar informed the delegation that every year at least 1,500 Pakistani patients need liver transplant facility over which Guner said that Turkish government is offering special facility to the Pakistani liver patients.

Head of the Turkish delegation said Turkey has friendly relations with Pakistan and they enjoyed it very much and that’s why offered Pakistani patients this special discounted facility.

He further said that each patient go through for whole life after the procedure.

Special centers will be organized in parts of the country for the treatment of those who want liver transplant, he added.

The delegation also offered facilities to Pakistan doctors to conduct liver transplant operations in Pakistan.

The ministers also talked about visa facilities.

Dr Razia Safdar Director Institution of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination gave briefing over the challenges being faced by liver patients in Pakistan.