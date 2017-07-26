BUREWALA/SHEIKHUPURA- Two martyrs of the Arfa Kareem Tower blast were laid to rest in their hometowns here on Tuesday. In Burewala, martyred network operator Khurram Nazir was buried in his ancestral graveyard after funeral on Tuesday.

Vehari DC Ali Akbar Bhatti, Burewala AC Khizar Hayat Bhatti, In-charge IT Dept Khurram Saleem, officials of different departments and people from all walks of life attended the funeral for Khurram Nazir. He left a widow, three daughters and a son. Nazir Ahmad, father of the martyr said that he is proud of his son martyrdom, adding that terrorists could not change minds of the people. "We will fight them till the last drop of our blood," he pledged. Nazir himself led the funeral prayer.

In Sheikhupura, martyred police ASI Fiaz was laid to rest in his native village Dera Germanian near Shahkot in district Nankana on Tuesday. His funeral was attended by the DPO Bilal Umer along with other police officials, officials of different departments and people from all walks of life in a large number.

Residents demand repair to leaking gas pipes

KAMALIA - Residents of Zeeshan Colony protested against "what they called" negligence of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) officials to repair leaking pipeline in the area.

The protesters gathered in front of Kamalia Press Club and chanted slogans, demanding immediate repair to the rusty gas pipeline. The protesting residents said that Sui gas has been leaking from the pipeline in Zeeshan Colony on Rajana-Kamalia Road since long time. Despite various complaints to SNGPL local officials, nobody on the part authority bothered to fix the problem.

They claimed that handcarts vendors set up their stalls where people do smoking and waste residue of cigarettes, which can cause a disaster at anytime. The residents demanded from SGNPL high-ups to take notice of the grave problem and act past to avert any mishap by rectifying the problem.