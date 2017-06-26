MIRPUR (AJK)-Security has been beefed up across Azad Jammu & Kashmir with the deployment of additional police force at various busy and sensitive places to protect the Eid celebrators, official sources said.

SSP Mirpur Raja Irfan Salim said that on the special directives of the AJK government in connection with foolproof security to maintain peace and order across AJK, additional security staff including police force headed by magistrates have been deputed at all the busy places including bazaars and shopping malls in order to maintain law and order situation and to discourage and deal with any eventuality.

The district police chief said that the police force had been put on alert and vigilance to ensure foolproof security arrangements at the shopping centres and shopping malls and the places of worships preferably during Taraveeh prayers in the mosques so that the Muslims could celebrate Eid festival with full sense of security.

Raja Irfan Salim said that round-the-clock police patrol had also been intensified for maintaining full security across the district as the tehsil headquarters besides all other small and major towns and villages across the area. The administration has also deputed security personnel in plainclothes to keep a vigilant eye on unscrupulous and suspicious elements, they added.

It may be added that with the blessings of Allah Almighty, religious harmony and brotherhood prevail among the people across Azad Jammu & Kashmir including Mirpur division.