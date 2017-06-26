KASUR-Attendants of patients at Kasur District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital cried foul at, “what they said,” rude behaviour of the hospital’s staff.

Nawaz of Kot Murad Khan told The Nation that he brought his aunt to emergency ward of the hospital where nurses did not bother to check her. He alleged that when he requested them to check his aunt as she was running high fever, they said, “if your aunt is sick, it’s your headache not ours.” The security guards also manhandled him and forced him out of the ward, he alleged. He said nurses, however, checked her aunt after he protested. They found that she was suffering high blood pressure and her diabetes level had also climbed to a serious level. He alleged that they refused to admit his aunt in the ward and forced him to take her to the house. “And I had to did it as I got no other choice,” he said.

Attendants of other patients told The Nation’s correspondent that the hospital’s staff, since the deployment of guards, treats them rudely. The guards also manhandle them on the staff’s orders, they alleged.

They demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Khwaja Imran Nazir to take notice of the situation.

Correspondent appointed

Khurram Latif Mehr has been appointed as Nawa-i-Waqt group correspondent in Baldia Chowk locality. PML-N MNA Mian Waseem Akhtar, PTI leader Farooq Ahmed, TMC chairman Ayyaz Ahmed, vice chairman Ahmed Latif and Kasur Press Club president Haji Sharif Mehr congratulated him over his appointment and extended best wishes to him.