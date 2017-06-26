SAHIWAL-The fifth E-Rozgar Centre was inaugurated at the campus of COMSATS Institute of Information and Technology (CIIT) here on Saturday.

Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) Chairman and Information Technology University Vice Chairman Dr Umar Saif inaugurated the centre.

The centres will be established in 36 districts of Punjab in coming years. The project is the initiative of the chief minister to facilitate the unemployed youth with job market information and opportunities by using online courses.

He said under the programmes, around 10,000 youth would be trained to earn a living by working online from home using internet.

Interfaith harmony stressed

TOBA TEK SINGH: Extremism and sectarianism always destroyed peace in the society, said Faisalabad Diocese Bishop John Samuel in his speech during an Iftar dinner hosted at Gojra.

It was held Youth for Human Rights Pakistan. He urged the participants to struggle to create religious harmony in the country. Others who also spoke included advocate Umair Ahmad, Hafiz Abdul Hayee, Irfan Gill, Wajid Ali and Yaqub Sadiq.–

33 suspects killed in 25 shootouts

KHANEWAL-In 25 police shootouts, 33 allegedly hardcore criminals were shot dead, DPO Jahanzaib Nazeer said.

During a briefing to media on the security arrangements, the DPO said the police were alert and made tight security arrangements for the religious occasion of Eidul Fitr. He further said that police had shot dead 33 hardcore criminals in 25 police encounters during this period of two and half years.

The police arrested 16,492 outlaws, busted 226 gangs and recovered stolen properties worth more than RS91 million. It registered 2186 cases of illegal weapons and recovered161 Kalashnikovs, 250 riffles, 1,299 pistols and 184 revolvers.

He said 2,313 drug cases were registered during the period and police recovered 85 kg of heroin 300kg of marijuana, 327kg of opium and 76,979 litres of wine.