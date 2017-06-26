PESHAWAR - Eidul Fitr was celebrated in parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) on Sunday.

However, the religious festival will be celebrated throughout the country today as announced by the Central moon sighting committee on Sunday.

Eid was celebrated in different districts, including Bannu, Hangu, Kohat and Charsadda.

The unofficial moon-sighting committee, headed by Deputy of Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai Khairul Bashar, Mufti Azhadullah, Mufti Jalaluddin and Maulana Asim Sami proclaimed that Eidul Fitr would be celebrated in the regions concerned on Sunday, after recorded the testimonies of nearly 56 eyewitnesses account at Qasim Ali Khan Mosque on Saturday night.

According to the unofficial committee, 12 people reported from Peshawar district that they had sighted the Shawal crescent, the same number of claims came from Charsadda while six claims from Nowshera, five from Swabi and Bannu districts and seven claims were received from Khyber Agency.

Qasim Ali Khan mosque declares Eid after receiving around 56 testimonies.

Afghan refugees, residing in Peshawar and rest parts of the province, also celebrated Eid in their respective areas, in keeping with their tradition of following Saudi Arabia.

In the past, Afghans used to offer Eid prayers at Kacha Garhi ground but this time around, they offered them in mosques.

Most Afghans offered Eid prayers at Zaghoni Mosque Hayatabad, Board Bazar, Karkhano market and at their small camps in slums.

Eid prayers were offered in most parts of the provincial capital. However, people of the Cantonment area and some other localities of main Peshawar city didn’t mark Eid.

In the day, Eidul Fitar main congregations were held in Qasim Ali Khan Masjid, Jamia Darwaish Peshawar Cantt, Speen Jumaat University Town, Masjid Mohabat Khan, Madani Masjid Namak Mandi, Darul Uloom Sarhad, Al-Markaz Islami and in a number of small mosques across Peshawar.

Similarly, Eid congregations were also held in Kurram Agency, Landi Kotal, Khyber Agency, Orakzai Agency, North Waziristan, Swabi, Charsadda, Mardan, Bannu, Karak Lakki Marwat, and other parts of Kohat district.

Only Malakand and Hazara Divisions, which traditionally observe Eid on the announcement of Central Ruat-e-Hilal Committee along with the rest of country, not celebrated the day on Sunday.

Noted personalities, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak, also celebrated Eid in the day. He offered Eid prayers in his native village, Manki Sharif, Nowshera district.

Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao and Sikandar Hayat Sherpao celebrated Eid in their native village, Sherpao, while ANP provincial president Ameer Haider Hoti and Pakistan People’s Party provincial president Khanzada Khan offered Eid prayers in Mardan. Awami National Party President Asfandyar Wali Khan offered Eid prayers in the Behlola area of Charsadda.

However, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra will offer Eid prayers today (Monday).

Eid congregation at Eidgah Ground at Charsadda Road and the mosques in Cantonment area will be held on Monday.

The political leaders were of the view that the moon-sighting issue was not new and that the federal and provincial governments should sit down to settle it once and for all.

Tight security measures, due to fear of terrorists’ sabotage activities, were put in place on the eve of Eid prayers.

However, the use of toy guns and firecrackers was seen almost in every locality.

Shopkeepers sold imitation arms and crackers violating ban on them without let or hindrance.