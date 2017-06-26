Islamabad - Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman announced on Sunday that the Shawwal moon had been sighted and Eidul Fitr would be celebrated on Monday, June 26, 2017 in the country, private TV channels reported.

“Several testimonies have been received from across the country and the Shawwal moon has clearly been sighted,” he said while addressing a press conference at the committee room of the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

“The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee after receiving authentic evidence and verifying numerous testimonies has decided to celebrate Eidul Fitr on Monday,” he added.

Sharing details, he said testimonies of the moon-sighting were received from Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Hyderabad among other major cities.

While making the announcement, the cleric also expressed his sorrow over the recent deaths in terrorist attacks and an oil tanker fire in Bahawalpur earlier in the day.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department had already predicted that the Shawwal moon was likely to be sighted on Sunday.

The federal government too had already announced Eid holidays from Monday, June 26 to Wednesday, June 28.

However, all efforts for one Eid across the country fell flat this year too with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Federally-Administered Tribal Areas celebrating Eid on Sunday when the rest of the country was fasting.

Even with its lead cleric, Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai, missing from the country, Peshawar’s Masjid Qasim Khan took lead from the rest of the country in announcing the end of Ramazan on Saturday, and declaring Eid on Sunday.

Eidul Fitr today