LAHORE - The FIA Punjab, on the directions of the Supreme Court, has constituted five teams to conduct forensic audit of all the housing societies on scientific basis across the province.

The FIA has sought record from Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), Multan Development Authority (MDA) and TMA/DCOs concerned.

A senior FIA officer seeking anonymity said the FIA would submit its report to the Supreme Court after two months. He believed there was a huge corruption in different housing societies in the province and owners of these societies had looted the bona fide members in many ways.

They purchase less land and show more in advertisements and ultimately people suffer. When a citizen purchases a plot in any society, he is shown a prime location in the map, but at the time of possession he is asked to accept some other and odd location.

The FIA has noted that sometimes a location in the province is changed with some other location in another province of the country and sometimes bona fide members are asked to get their money back after a considerable time with deduction of a handsome amount. The land mafia changes initially approved layout plans in which lands for mosques, parks and graveyards are allocated, but subsequently commercial plazas are announced there.

Land developers do not follow the formula of 40/60 percent ratio of the land under which 40 percent land is supposed to be allocated for development of infrastructure like parks, roads, mosques and others while 60 percent is meant for residential plots. Land developers show escalated price of the non-developed land at the time of purchase to further boost the rates of developed plots.

Punjab FIA Director Dr Usman Anwar has constituted three committees at its zonal office in Lahore—one committee each at FIA Circle, Faisalabad, Multan and Gujranwala. The decision was taken in the light of the judgment order dated May 8, 2017, passed by the Supreme Court, to conduct complete forensic audit of all housing societies registered (individually and autonomously) on scientific basis. The committees will submit their reports within two months positively so that further reports could be sent to the FIA director general for further analysis and making recommendations to the Supreme Court.

Committee No 1 is headed by Deputy Director (Legal) Zulfiqar Ali FIA and comprises AD Ahmad Rizwan Khan and AD Azmat Javed Mughal as members. Committee No. 2 is headed by FIA Deputy Director Muhammad Ahmad as members and consists of AD Muhammad Aftab Butt and Inspector Mian Muhammad Ajmal. Committee No 3 is headed by AD Malik Sikandar Hayat and comprises AD Kashif Mustafa and Inspector Nadeem Ahmad as members. FIA Circle Faisalabad Deputy Director Ali Imam Zaidi will head the committee meant for Faisalabad while AD (Legal) Mazharullah and Inspector Shoaib Abmad Maroon will be its members.

FIA Circle Multan Deputy Director Babar Sheharyar will head the team while AD (Legal) Tanveer Hussain and Inspector Ansar Abbas will be its members.

FIA Circle Gujranwala Deputy Director Khalid Anis will head the team while AD (Legal) Ijaz Ahmad Bosal and Sub Inspector Waqar Hussain Awan will be its members.

Earlier, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) had sealed offices of five private housing schemes couple of years back on account of their non-execution of transfer/mortgage deeds of public utility sites in the name of LDA.

The LDA had also informed prospective buyers, investors and the general public that as many as 73 private housing schemes, situated in the LDA-controlled areas were illegal because they were not formally approved by the LDA. People were advised to refrain from purchasing plots in these areas and to verify the legal status of these schemes from the LDA before making investments or transactions. The LDA had also warned the owners or developers of these illegal housing schemes to stop the sale of plots, the execution of development works and other such matters in these schemes otherwise they would face strict legal action against them.