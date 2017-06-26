­SADIQABAD-The government must not create hurdles in JIT investigation and should let its members carry out their work without any let or hindrance, a PPP leader said.

Talking to media here, PPP MPA Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood said those who change their loyalty for personal gains won’t find any place and respect in other parties. He urged the opposition parties to form a grand alliance to get rid of the corrupt rulers. “Instead of threatening the JIT members, the rulers should answer the allegations being levelled against them,” he said.

Earlier, he condoled the death of senior party worker Mian Saeed Ahmed Waheed with his son Mian Khalid bin Saeed. He offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed for his rest in eternal peace.

SUBSTANDARD MATERIAL USED IN CONSTRUCTION

Substandard material was allegedly used for the construction of water supply tank over four acres here.

The report of a survey conducted by The Nation’s correspondent reveals that the tank was constructed at a cost of millions of rupees near Ahmedpur Lamma for the provision of clean drinking water to residents of Sadiqabad.

The reporter approached residents of the area including Shahid, Faizan, Arsalan, Sharif, Akbar, Aslam and Abdus Salam who told him that the tank feared collapse due to use of substandard material. They alleged that water was also pilfered from a nearby canal for the tank’s construction. They urged the administration to take notice of the irregularity.

When contacted, contractor Khalid told The Nation that he has himself been monitoring the project and there is nothing wrong with it. He rejected the allegation of using substandard material in the tank’s construction.