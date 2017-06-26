LAHORE: Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique today said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s politics is based on mudslinging. He further said that protest is not synonymous to politics.

Khawaja Saad Rafique while addressing a gathering at the Child Protection Bureau said that you can secure votes only by serving people. He even called Imran Khan and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto “paratroopers.”

“Bahawalpur incident, in which 157 people died, should not be politicized as Punjab has six functional burns unit,” he said.