IRPUR (AJK)-AJK leaders felicitated the Muslim Ummah on Eidul Fitr, and lauded the sacrifices of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

In their separate messages on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr, AJK President Masood Khan, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and Information Minister Raja Mushtaq Minhas said, “On the day of Eid, we cannot forget those who, for the sake of freedom are facing Indian aggression, atrocities and brutalities since 1947 in general and 1989 particular.”

“I pray to Allah Almighty to bless the Kashmiri people with success at every front and may they celebrate the next festival in free atmosphere,” said the president. The whole Pakistani and Kashmiri nation salutes their spirit,” he added.

Masood Khan lauded the services of Pakistan Army, police, Frontier Constabulary and other law enforcement agencies whose jawans (personnel) are working day and night for the defence of the country.

Farooq Haider felicitated the Islamic world in general and the Kashmiri and Pakistani nation in particular on the happy occasion of Eidul Fitr.

“These are the blessings of Allah Almighty, Who provided us with an opportunity to benefit from the bounties and advantages of Ramzanul Mubarak. May Allah accept our reverences during the holy month, bless us with His benevolence and forgiveness, and save us from the blaze of hell,” he prayed.

The prime minister said, “We, today, on this auspicious occasion, pledge not to become part of any kind of negative activity and will continue to work for the progress and prosperity of the country and nation.”

“We should also pledge that we will promote among us the teachings of tolerance, harmony, forgiveness, love and affection, patience and generosity. It is only possible when we lead a life based on the golden principles of Islam and control the negative attitudes of jealousy and hatred. This is the right path, by following which we can achieve success in this world and hereafter,” he maintained.

The premier said, “The enemies of Pakistan are aware of the fact that our real power lies in our civilization and culture. We love each other and are capable of being united in every hour of trial. We can be above the political and religious differences. On the occasion of Eid, we have to demonstrate it practically.”

The Information Minister of AJK said that AJK Government will continue efforts to bring positive change in the AJK by spending huge developmental budget next fiscal year.

“I hope that you will meet your relatives, neighbours and others living around you by keeping aside the political and religious divides and will make this Eid occasion the day of national unity. May the blessings of Allah Almighty are with you,” concluded the Information minister.

Meanwhile, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan expressed heartfelt deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in oil tanker incident near Ahmedpur Sharqia, Bahawalpur on Sunday. He expressed his sympathies and grief with relatives of those who lost their lives in oil tanker explosion.