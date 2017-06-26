NOORPUR THAL-Maheer Awan Maheer obtained 1,031 marks out of 1,050 in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examinations held by the Federal Board and achieved third position in the board.

Taliking to The Nation, Maheer, son of Malik Mubashir Awan, a resident of Dhamk Thal, gave the success credit to his parents and teachers. “It is all due to prayers of my parents who provided me with the best environment for education. They always provided me with all the facilities and took care of my needs .I also give credit of the success to my teachers, who always encouraged me,” he said.

Reading is also a mental exercise which keeps body healthy, he said. He added that highly qualified teachers should be appointed at a grassroots level to make the foundation of students strong. About the government initiatives for the promotion of education, he said the government was taking a lot of steps. He added the government was encouraging the position-holders with foreign trips in addition to medals and cash prizes.

To another question, he said students should attach utmost importance to their studies and give lesser significance to other matters. About co-curricular activities, he said that they played a vital role in the character-building of a student and go hand in hand with the studies.