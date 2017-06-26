MUZAFFARGARH/SIALKOT/BAHAWALPUR/KHANEWAL/KAMALIA/MANDI BAHAUDDIN-Police have planned foolproof security arrangements here to maintain law and order on the eve and days of Eidul fitr.

The police high-ups directed the SDPOs and SHOs to make foolproof security arrangements on Chand Raat and Eidul Fitr days so that no untoward incident could take place.

District Police Officer Awais Ahmed was presiding over a meeting held to review overall law and order situation in the district. The meeting was attended by all DSPs of the district including DSP Saddr Irfan Butt, DSP City Imran Razaq, DSP Kot Addu Mujahid Barmani, DSP Jatoi Sardar Muhammad Ashiq Khousa, DSP Alipur Yousaf Haroon, Chief Security Officer Liaqat Ali Ayaz and SHOs of 21 police stations.

The DPO said that a comprehensive security plan be strictly implemented in view of heavy rush in bazaars, during the last days of the holy month. He said that special arrangements be made for the security of markets and shopping centres and Elite Police Force be deployed at various markets and shopping centres.

He directed the police officers concerned to ensure security of Eid congregations through checking by metal detectors and walkthrough gates. Besides the deployment of policemen in plainclothes, watch towers be set up at shopping centres to keep watch on miscreants, he directed.

He directed to conduct search at entry and exit points of the city. He also directed to increase effective patrolling by the police vans bikers.

He further directed the DSP traffic to make effective traffic arrangements on Eidul fitr to ensure unhindered traffic flow. The DPO directed for deploying policemen at the routes leading to different graveyards. He directed to make security arrangements in coordination with the city government, law enforcement agencies and managements of shopping centres and mosques and Imambargahs.

Likewise, the law enforcers including police have started implementation of a foolproof security plan for Eidul Fitr in Sialkot district.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abid Khan said that 2,050 policemen have been deputed on the special duties for Eid in Sialkot district. He said that tight security has also been beefed up at all the main mosques, Eidgahs, Imambargahs and other important public places in Sialkot district to ensure peace and security to avert any untoward incident on the occasion, the DPO added.

Bahawalpur security plan in connection with Eidul Fitr has been issued throughout the district. Eid prayers will be said at 389 locations and for their security, 2,174 police officials will discharge their duties, said by District Police Officer Akhtar Abbas.

Locations of Eid Prayers have been divided in three categories category A holds 38, B holds 75 while Category C holds 276 locations.

In the pre-Eid arrangements security plan for the safety of people on Chand Raat has been constituted to keep the flow of traffic at crowds, bazaars, markets, shopping plazas and hotels.

On the sensitive locations, walkthrough gate and Jammers will be installed and these places will be technically swept before Eid by special branch. A control room will be established at the office of DSP Legal who will supervise the control room.

In Khanewal, a foolproof security plan for Eid has been evolved by the district police. According to DPO Jahanzeib Khan, strict security arrangements have been made and more than 830 police officers and 254 volunteers will perform duty across the district. Six DSPs, 12 Inspectors 48 sub-inspectors, 90 ASIs will perform duty to protect Eid congregations. Similarly, 59 head constables, 615 constables and 560 volunteers are among the team formed to guard Eid congregations. The police officials have been directed to use metal-detector search for faithful to be attending Eid congregations. The DPO claimed that there is an organised system of CCTV cameras, which would be used for monitoring of the security of the Eid celebrators. He informed that pickets have been set up on entry and exit points of the district, besides patrolling has been enhanced, especially in sensitive declared areas.

The Mandi Bahauddin administration has made all-out arrangements to guard 900 Eidul Fitr congregations to be held across the district on Monday (today), Deputy Commissioner Hafiz Shaukat Ali said.

Chairing a meeting of District Peace Committee here, the DC said that mosques and Imambargahs have been categorised into A, B and C categories. Mr Shaukat urged the participants to promote tolerance and intersect harmony for maintaining peace. He urged Ulema to promote brotherhood in the society through their sermons on Eid prayers. “Unity is required to defeat terrorists and anti-state elements,” he pointed out.

The DC warned that no one will be allowed to deliver hate speeches and the violators will be dealt with sternly. He said the violators of Amplifier Act will be punished as per the law.

The DC was briefed that police have been put on high alert to ensure a peaceful atmosphere for Eid celebrations. The DC ordered the district police to ensure foolproof security at Eidgahs, mosques, Imambargahs and all other places of public gathering. He asked the officers to deploy personnel of the law enforcement agencies at rooftops near Eid congregations to avoid any untoward incident. He directed them to set up pickets in sensitive declared areas so that any suspicious activity could be foiled. He also ordered them to conduct snap checking of those visiting Eid congregations. The DC ordered to place walk through gates at entry points of Eid congregations and also check the visitors through metal detectors.

Saddr police DSP, officers of the state-run departments and local religious leaders attended the meeting.

On the other hand, Kamalia DSP Mehr Saeed pledged to control street crime during Eid days. Addressing an open court held at Chauki Jakhar, he said that Police have been put on high alert. He advised the people to keep a close eye on the movement of suspects and inform the police. He said that people in villages know each other more often and they must keep a sharp vigil on their surroundings so that any eventuality could be thwarted.

The DSP also listened to the pleas of people and issued orders for solution to their problems. Some people complained about drug peddling in the area at which the DSP assured them of action against the suspects.