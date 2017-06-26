BAHAWALPUR-Following the tragic demise of at least 152 people in a fire erupted in an oil tanker in Ahmadpur Sharqia, various political leaders expressed their condolences with the victims’ families on the social media.

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Inaf (PTI) Chairman tweeted that it is “shocking & heartbreaking tragedy this morning in Ahmedpur Sharkia: oil tanker blaze killing 200. A national tragedy of epic proportions.”

Imran said that he had asked the local PTI leaders to immediately assess what assistance can be provided for the injured and the families of victims.”

Talking about Parachinar blasts and the fire incident, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari said it is “so disconnected as a nation -celebrating whilst 100s of our citizens mourn. No triumph this Eid.”

PTI leader Asad Umar said heart breaking tragedy near Ahmedpur Sharqia. Safety standards were clearly not followed by the oil tanker crew.

PTI’s Shireen Mazari tweeted, “Horrifying oil tanker tragedy in Ahmedpur Sharkia Bahawalpur with lack of medical facilities nearby may increase the toll. Mega national tragedy has exposed our lack of investment in accident and medical responses/facilities. Another sad day for nation.”

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri said in his message that “loss of precious human lives in an accident that took place in Bahawalpur is a national tragedy”.

“May Allah Almighty grant patience to the families who lost their near and dear ones in an oil tanker accident in Bahawalpur,” he further tweeted.

Likewise, Amir of Bahawalpur Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi has expressed his deep sorrow and grief over Ahmedpur East tragic incident which claimed 152 lives and injured at least 150 persons.

In his message from London, he condoled with the bereaved families and prayed for departed souls. He demanded the government pay compensation to all persons burnt alive and injured in the incident.