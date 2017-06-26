Islamabad - Politicians took to the social media to express their grief over the loss lives of lives caused by an oil tanker fire in Tehsil Ahmed Pur Shariqia in Bahawalpur.

"Ahmedpur incident" and oil tanker" remained popular trends on the social media.

Prime Minister’s daughter Maryam Nawaz tweeted, “Deeply saddened over the loss of precious lives in tragic incident in Bahawalpur. Heart goes out to the bereaved”.

The tweeter account of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said,” Whole nation is deeply grieved at such a massive loss of lives.. Our thoughts & prayers for the bereaved families who lost their loved ones!”

The account has an attention-grabbing picture of Shahbaz Sharif, wearing Pakistan cricket team’s uniform.

Aseefa Zardari Bhutto re-tweeted Kasim Gilani’s tweet, “For total Districts of South Punjab only one burn unit in Nishtar Hospital that too was set by PM Gillani under PPP Govt #Bahawalpur”.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari “expressed deepest grief & sorrow over horrible tragedy in Ahmedpur Sharqia # Bahawalpur”.

Minister Water and Power Khawaja Asif termed it a huge tragedy. “very sad incident.. no words to express grief..Allah rehm Kare,” he tweeted.

PTI chief Imran Khan tweeted “Have asked ldrship (leadership) present in area to immed (immediately) assess what assistance can be provided to the injured and to families of victims”.

PTI's Asad Umar said” Heart breaking tragedy near ahmedpur sharqia. Safety standards were clearly not followed by the oil tanker”.

Shireen Mazari wrote, “Ahmedpur Sharkia tragedy once again shows the dismal state of medical & emergency facilities across the country - be it Sehwan or Bahawalpur”.

More than 140 people were burnt to death and scores of others injured after an oil tanker caught fire in Bahawalpur's Ahmedpur town on Sunday morning.

The injured were taken to Bahawal Victoria Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital Sharqia in critical condition.

PRESIDENT, ARMY CHIEF

EXPRESS GRIEF

President Mamnoon Hussain and Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives in the oil tanker accident in Ahmadpur Sharqia in Bahawalpur.

The president prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

He directed the local administration to provide all possible help and relief to the injured.

The army chief while expressing grief over the loss of lives in the oil tanker incident has directed provision of full assistance to civil administration in rescue/relief efforts.

Meanwhile, army aviation helicopters and troops reached the incident site and launched rescue and relief operations.

According to the ISPR, army aviation helicopters evacuated injured to CMH Multan and Bahawalpur.