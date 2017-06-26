President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in their separate messages on Eid have emphasised the need of following Islamic teachings and promoting unity to meet the challenges.

Felicitating the nation and the Muslim Ummah on the holy event, the president in his message said “Islamic teachings on the eve of Eidul Fitr have assumed greater significance in the context of prevalent challenges posed by the modern life”.

He said these teachings have the panacea for all the complicated issues posed by the modern life which required to be fully understood and emulated in their true essence.

“These teachings will also help us promote peace, harmony and affection not only in our motherland, but also in the entire world,” he added.

The president noted that the day reminded us to bury the hatchet and ill feelings by promoting brotherhood. “It will require individual efforts, so that in the end, it can contribute towards collective progress and prosperity.”

Praying for unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, the president observed that after Ramzan ul Mubarak, the subsequent celebration of Eidul Fitr was a blessing from the Almighty Allah which carried objectives of unity, sympathy and brotherhood among the Muslims.

Underscoring the importance of Eidul Fitr, the president said: “After observance of fasting, the faithful fully realise the issues confronted by weak segments of society, thus arousing sympathetic feelings.

“The faithful supplement their joys with their donations in the form of Zakat, etc., he said, adding, “These are the real teachings of Islam with which the social differences can be overcome and a foundation for prosperous society can be laid.”

In his message on the occasion of Eidul Fitr, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has stressed upon promotion of unity to adequately foil nefarious designs of those elements who were trying to sow seeds of discord in society and destabilise Pakistan.

“The nation has to unite to fight political and religious extremism, terrorism and forces of strife.”

The prime minister felicitated the nation and the Muslim Ummah on the august occasion.

The prime minister noted that Pakistan was a bunch of different religious communities and they celebrate their religious events with equal respect.

“The Muslims join their minorities’ brothers and sisters, a gesture of tolerance and harmony which is also reciprocated by the latter.”

He expressed the confidence that the same spirit of unity and harmony would be showed in each village and mohalla.

The prime minister reiterated that the government was committed to make the motherland a cradle of progress, peace and prosperity where everyone had equal opportunities to excel.

“There should be respect for knowledge and justice to everyone,” he added.

The prime minister said all this would be possible when there was stability in the country, without political firmness, the realisation of social steadiness was not possible.

Expressing his profound grief over the tragic incidents of Parachinar, Quetta and Karachi, in which ordinary citizens and government employees were barbarically targeted, he said, the entire nation was shrouded with a pall of gloom.

“The whole nation shares their grief and expresses solidarity with them,” the prime minister said, adding, “the Pakistani nation has the capabilities to overcome such tragedies and stand behind the security institutions for their efforts to eliminate terrorism, acknowledging their sacrifices.”

The prime minister resolved that these sacrifices would not go waste. He urged Ulema to communicate in their Eid sermons, the barbarism being used in the name of religion by the criminal minds.

He stressed the need to inculcate the real message of Islam based upon affection and positive thinking.

The prime minister said, on this august occasion, they should also remember Kashmiri brothers and sisters of Indian Occupied Kashmir, whose hearts beat together with the Pakistani nation.

The prime minister said Eidul Fitr is an Islamic ritual which gives a message of affection, tolerance and harmony for the whole humanity. “It gives us an opportunity to earn sympathy and blessings and bring collective joys for the Muslims. It is a day upon which our motherland Pakistan was created, thus multiplying the joys of august event,” he noted.

Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zaka Ullah and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshall Sohail Aman also greeted the nation on Eidul Fitr.