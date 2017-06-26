KAMALIA-World powers do not care even a bit for the cruelties being committed against Muslims all over the world which is the biggest obstacle in bringing peace across the globe.

This was the crux of speeches made at a rally taken out from Jamia Mosque in connection with Alquds Day here the other day. The participants, after passing through different roads, reached Kamalia Municipal Committee office where the rally culminated.

They were holding carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against Israel. Faisalabad Divisional Peace Committee member Mumtaz Gondal, Anjuman Hussainia President Murtaza Ali Kharal and senior vice president Syed Saqlain Haider led the rally.

Speakers called for the freedom of Alquds and stated that the struggle for the independence of Alquds from Israel shall continue until it reaches its logical end. They called on the international powers to play their due role for the freedom of Alquds. They pointed out that Alquds liberation is essential for the world peace.