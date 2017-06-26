Quetta - The Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Agha Shahbaz Durani died of cardiac arrest the other day.
Senator Agha Shahbaz Durrani breathed his last shortly after attack of cardiac arrest. The late Durani was brother-in-law of Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanullah Zehri and brother of Chairman Khuzdar District Council.
The funeral prayers were offered at 4:30 pm in Khuzdar and later on he was laid to rest amidst hundreds of mourners. Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai grieved over the sudden demise of PML-N Senator Agha Shahbaz Durrani. In a condolence message, Governor paid tribute to the late senator for his struggle to strengthen democratic norms and public rights.
This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 26-Jun-2017 here.