Quetta - The Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Agha Shahbaz Durani died of cardiac arrest the other day.

Senator Agha Shahbaz Durrani breathed his last shortly after attack of cardiac arrest. The late Durani was brother-in-law of Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanullah Zehri and brother of Chairman Khuzdar District Council.

The funeral prayers were offered at 4:30 pm in Khuzdar and later on he was laid to rest amidst hundreds of mourners. Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai grieved over the sudden demise of PML-N Senator Agha Shahbaz Durrani. In a condolence message, Governor paid tribute to the late senator for his struggle to strengthen democratic norms and public rights.