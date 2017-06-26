SIALKOT-The people accorded a warm welcome to Pakistan cricket player Shoaib Malik upon his arrival here after winning the ICC Champions’ Trophy by defeating India in the final.

Talking to newsmen at his Sialkot Cantt residence, Shoaib Malik said Pakistan’s victory in ICC Champions’ Trophy 2017 at London was due to excellent performance and team work of the cricket team.

The divisional administration gave official protocol to Shoaib Malik at Sialkot international airport.

VISIT: The students and teachers of Psychology Department of Govt College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot visited the Punjab Institute of Mental Health, Lahore.

The teachers and students distributed Eid gifts to the mentally ill female patients there. They also went to different units and learnt a lot from the patients. Director research GCWU Dr Ilyas and Director Students Affairs Dr Shagufta led the study tour.

SECURITY BEEFED UP: Police started implementing security plan to avert any untoward incident during on the eve and days of Eidul Fitr. The Sialkot district police officer (DPO) said that 700 places have been declared as sensitive in the district. He said that security has been beefed up at 700 mosques, 40 Imambargahs, 41 Eidgahs and 10 grounds. He said that the police and other law enforcement agencies were keeping a vigilant eye on the situation.

The DPO added that the managements of 1,084 other places would arrange their private security on Eid.