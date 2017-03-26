OKARA-On the court orders, 11 police officials including two station house officers (SHOs) and one ASI were booked for stealing and forcibly taking away the tractor of an agriculturist.

Some three months back, Tandianwala Saddr police along with constables accompanying the then SHO had entered the house of the complainant Irfan Shah Chishti in village Mupaikay Mehloky situated some 38km away from the city and took away tractor (OKF 2516), gold ornaments of 8 tolas and cash Rs43,000 from the house when complainant was out of house and only the women were present.

The complainant ultimately knocked the court of Additional Session Judge (ASJ) Renala Khurd seeking the registration of a case against the policemen. The court carried the petition and PS Chuchak after three months got registered the case against SHOs of Tandianwala Saddr police and Chucak police, ASI Mohsin, constables Naeem Gujjar, Tayyab Hasan, Naser Khan, Abdul Raheem, and four others U/S 452,380,506B, 148 and 149 PPC.

CELEBRATIONS: The PML-N government is struggling hard and taking pains for providing the youth with modern education to enable them to make excellent success and cause development of the nation. The message of congratulation from MNA Riazul Haq was red out and the Annual Result function at a school. Gifts were distributed to the students.