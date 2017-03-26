At least eight people were arrested on refusing vaccination to their children during an anti-polio campaign in Shaheen Muslimabad locality of Peshawar.

The district administration sources said that a total of 153 parents refused administering anti-polio vaccine to their children across the district, of which later, 80 among them agreed to vaccinate their children.

The people nabbed for not administering anti-polio drops to their children would be treated as per rules and regulations, told the district administration sources.