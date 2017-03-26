ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that fencing on Pak-Afghan border has been started and Bajaur and Mohmand agencies being high threat zones are first priority in this regard.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief was talking to troops at Suran and Kalaya during his visit to Pak-Afghan border areas in Mohmand and Orakzai Agency on Saturday.

General Bajwa said that additional technical surveillance means were also being deployed along the border besides regular air surveillance. He said a better managed, secured and peaceful border is in mutual interest of Pakistan and Afghanistan, which have rendered phenomenal sacrifices in war against terrorism.

General Bajwa was given a detailed briefing on border security arrangements, cross border terrorist threat and recent terrorist attacks from across the border on the Pakistani posts.

He appreciated killing of five terrorists, including high value terrorist Duran in a recent intelligence based operation and greatly valued 'Shahadat' (martyrdom) of Major Mudassar and two soldiers during the operation.

He said Pakistan Army will utilise all resources required for defence of the country and security of the peace-loving Pakistani tribes.

The COAS said he was proud of the great sacrifices rendered by the security forces and people of Pakistan in their effort to purge the country from fasaadis.

The Army Chief said that mainstreaming of FATA is in the best national interest and development works are also being implemented expeditiously to bring enduring peace and stability in the area.

Earlier, Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt received the COAS.

Afghan border fencing has begun: COAS