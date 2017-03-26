WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump sought on Saturday to put a good face on his most stinging political setback yet -- the failure of Republicans' attempt to repeal Obamacare -- declaring that the health care programme would collapse under its own weight and vowing to develop a "great" replacement.

"ObamaCare will explode and we will all get together and piece together a great healthcare plan for THE PEOPLE. Do not worry!" the Republican said on Twitter. But it was far from clear how soon Trump and the Republicans would be willing to wade again into the perilous political minefield of health care reform.

Friday's defeat was more than a small stumble: Trump had thrown his full political weight behind the measure, the first big legislative test of his nascent administration. The bill's failure marked a second major policy setback for Trump, after courts froze his efforts to block travellers from several Muslim-majority countries.

The real estate mogul-turned-politician - who built his candidacy on his skills as a negotiator and deal closer - had very publicly twisted the arms of recalcitrant Republicans to rally votes, extending both carrots and sticks.

But far-right lawmakers of the so-called Freedom Caucus mostly stood their ground, and every Democrat shunned the Republicans' legislation, forcing the last-minute cancellation of a vote.

That raised questions about how Republican leaders will deal with the stubborn conservative bloc on major issues like tax reform and infrastructure spending, and on how well Trump will be able to work with a divided party and a deeply polarized Congress.

It was a sobering lesson for the president on the differences between the top-down operation of a big company and the murky legislative process often compared to sausage-making.

"For Mr Trump," said a New York Times editorial, "it is a rather brutal reminder that campaigning is the easy part."

Trump declared himself "disappointed" and a "little surprised" by the defeat of the bill, placing the blame on Democrats and the "arcane" ways of Washington. He said that "bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

"It's imploding and soon will explode and it's not going to be pretty."

As a candidate, Trump had promised a "terrific deal" that would improve health care coverage while lowering costs. Instead, House Speaker Paul Ryan conceded that Obamacare would remain for the "foreseeable future," and Trump himself seemed unusually subdued on Friday.

Republicans had for years insisted Obamacare repeal was a paramount priority. While political analysts said the matter seemed dead for now, some conservatives urged Republicans not to throw in the towel.

The National Review website exhorted Republicans not to quit. "They have spent seven years saying they were going to replace Obamacare. They didn't say they were going to spend a few weeks on a half-baked plan and then give up. Back to work, ladies and gentlemen."

Others were more scathing.

Philip Klein, managing editor of the conservative Washington Examiner, called the setback "the biggest broken promise in political history," concluding that "failing and then walking away on seven years of promises is a pathetic abdication of duty. The Republican Party is a party without a purpose."

Friday's setback sparked a flurry of finger-pointing among Republicans - both publicly and behind the scenes - as they weighed the damage to their credibility and sought a path forward.

A who-is-blaming-whom graphic on the New York Times website looked a bit like an octopus, with Trump publicly blaming Democrats, and other factors, while privately fingering Ryan.

Trump's comments about letting Obamacare collapse raised concerns among some Democrats, who feared the administration might find ways other than legislation to undercut Obamacare.

"The danger is that a wounded president and his GOP allies will act on their sore feelings by irresponsibly attacking the existing health care system in other ways," a Washington Post editorial said. "Mr Trump should not imagine that angry Americans will blame Democrats, who are totally locked out of power, if he presides over an unravelling of the system."

On the other hand, after failing to repeal Obamacare, Republicans in the US Congress quickly pivoted to President Trump's next priority: overhauling the federal tax code, but their plan has already split the business community.

Division among Republicans was the chief cause of the embarrassing setback on Obamacare, and similar fault lines have been evident for months in the Republicans' tax plan, mainly over an untested proposal to use the tax code to boost exports.

House of Representatives tax committee Chairman Kevin Brady conceded the demise of a Republican plan to roll back Obamacare could make the path to tax reform harder. "This made a big challenge more challenging. But it’s not insurmountable," he told Fox News after Ryan cancelled a vote on an Obamacare rollback bill.

But Brady said he and House Speaker Paul Ryan are all-in on tax reform. Brady said House Republicans plan to begin moving on tax reform this spring and to pass legislation before Congress's summer recess in late July. "We’re going to work with the administration to get this done,” he said.

Trump has been unclear about his position on the most problematic feature of the House Republicans' tax "blueprint," a proposal known as the border adjustment tax that would cut taxes on exports and raise them on imports.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday that tax reform in many ways is "a lot simpler" than healthcare reform.

"We're able to take the tax code and redesign things and I think there is very, very strong support," Mnuchin said at an event hosted by news website Axios.

Comprehensive tax reform is a policy goal so complex that it has defied successive Congresses and presidents since 1986 when it was last accomplished under former President Ronald Reagan.

The US tax code is riddled with narrow subsidies and loopholes, many of them deeply embedded in the economy and defended by the interests they benefit, such as the mortgage interest deduction and the business interest deductibility.

Brady's panel has been working on a plan since mid-2016 that would cut the corporate tax rate to 20 percent from 35 percent, end taxing foreign profits for US-based multinationals and cut other tax rates for businesses and investors.

The plan has divided businesses, prompting import-dependent industries to warn of higher prices for consumer goods from clothing and electronics to gasoline.

Brady has been adamant that border adjustment will be part of the House tax reform, saying earlier this week that the provision was "a given" for final legislation but would include a transition period for import-heavy industries.