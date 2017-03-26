ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has said that enemies were all out to conspire against the game-changer CPEC project but the armed forces and security agencies were making all-out efforts to frustrate their nefarious designs.

“The CPEC project would not only change the destiny of the people of Balochistan and the country but also the entire region,” the interior minister said while addressing the 60th passing out parade of Frontier Constabulary (FC) at Loralai, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Nisar said that the FC had been playing a critical role in ensuring the law and order in the province besides assisting the armed forces in the security of the border. He said that the passing out recruits had a heavy responsibility on their shoulder to eliminate the elements obstructing the progress of the people of the province.

The minister observed that a few elements for their vested interests and at the behest of their masters were trying to misguide and mislead the Baloch youth.

“These elements live luxurious lives abroad but want the youth to engage in subversive activities,” he said. Nisar said that the people of Balochistan were patriotic and would never be misled by such elements.

The minister said that Balochistan had a bright future and the area would witness progress and prosperity. He said that the entire world was looking towards Balochistan owing to its huge potential.

Complementing the role of the FC and its services in the areas of education and health, Nisar said that the federal government would provide every possible assistance to the FC in its social welfare activities. He said that education, the provision of health facilities and other social services to the people of Balochistan was among the foremost priorities of the federal government.

The minister said that some people were also misusing the name of the religion for their vested interest and to create a chaos in the country.

“We have won the war against those who wanted to disturb peace in the province and the country but still there are some elements that needed to be eliminated.”

He urged the FC, police, armed forces and other law-enforcement agencies to make even greater efforts for neutralising the nefarious designs of such remnants and to take them to the task. The minister also lauded the huge sacrifices of the armed forces and personnel of law enforcing agencies for making the country safe and secure.

Over 5000 recruits passed out of them 1,089 were from Balochistan.

Earlier, the FC inspector general gave a detailed briefing to the minister on various activities of the paramilitary force. The minister was informed that FC was operating 64 schools and over 19,000 children were getting educated in those schools.