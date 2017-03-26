Violence Against Women Centre (VAWC) has started functioning in Multan today. It is an initiative by the Punjab government for the protection of women against persecution.

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif while addressing an inaugural ceremony of VAWC said, “The center has been established to empower women besides providing them protection against violence.”

“The centre will help improve the country’s justice system and all the facilities will be provided to female victims under one roof,” he said.

“The center would also offer services of first aid, FIR lodging, police reporting, prosecution, medical exam and treatment, psychological evaluation and counseling as well as post-trauma rehabilitation,” he said.

Soon more such centers would be established at district level, he added.

These reforms r aimed at enabling our women to become self-reliant, radiating confidence & energy to make a +ve contribution to society -ss — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 25, 2017



