SIALKOT-The demand of clay of Nandipur is growing day by day globally for making the cricket pitch in the world-renowned cricket stadiums and other international sports grounds.

Some exporters of clay said that the clay of the region is special appertaining to making pitches around the globe especially in Pakistan, England, Malaysia, Sharjah, Dubai, Singapore, Bahrain, Australia and Saudi Arabia.

They added that the cricket pitches were prepared with clay in Dubai, Sharjah and Lahore for holding the cricket matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The clay exporters including Abdul Majeed, Arif Mehmood, Tehseen, Kaleem and Imran said that 30 tonnes of clay was required for preparing an international-standard cricket pitch. They added that it takes 20 days for making a pitch.

“We are one of the producers of pitch clay since 1979 and regular supplier of pitch clay all over the world,” said Tehseen and Kaleem.

They disclosed that several international pitch consultants have already visited the region for testing the quality of clay, saying that it has 60 to 70 percent clay factor in it with less sand which help a lot in swinging the ball on the pitch.

They narrated that the clay was under the world focus for the last 37 years as some of the local farmers had started exporting it in 1979. They said that the clay helps prepare a durable pitch. According to the local agricultural experts, it was not suitable for the cultivation of potatoes, radish, carrots, sweet potatoes and turnips as it has 62 percent fats, 18 percent sand and 19.17 percent silt.

APPROVED: District Council has approved its Rs785 million tax-free budget to be spent till June 30, 2017.

Chairperson Hina Arshad presided over this special budget session held at Anwar Club Auditorium Sialkot. She told the House that no new tax has been levied. She said that Rs602 million have been allocated for different development schemes, while Rs168 million for non-development schemes.

Daska Municipal Committee has also approved its Rs.146 million tax-free budget. Chairman Khawaja Atif Raza presided over the budget session. He said that Rs32 million had been allocated for development schemes and Rs61.5 million for the staff salaries.

NEW SET UP: The police and Cantonment Board have jointly established advanced CCTV Cameras network system at general bus stand Sialkot.

Senior police officials inaugurated the system during a ceremony. Meanwhile, District Police Officer (DPO) Abid Khan said that 14 CCTV cameras have been installed at various spots to secure it from all the sides with round-the-clock monitoring.