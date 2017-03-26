Economic boost brings surge in inflation

KARACHI - Country’s central bank has left its benchmark interest rate unchanged for the fifth straight meeting, unfazed as inflation rises at the fastest pace in almost two years.

As predicted by most of the economists, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) left the target policy rate at 5.75 percent – citing stable inflation expectations and the gathering pace of economic activity.

The move highlights the generally positive direction in the economy in Pakistan since the country emerged from an economic crisis just over three years ago with a reform programme backed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a Reuters report said.

“Inflation expectations in the current fiscal year continue to remain well anchored,” according to bank’s bimonthly Monetary Policy Statement issued on Saturday. This has been largely due to the near-absence of any major supply side pressures, it said.

“Real economic activity continues to gather pace at the back of better agricultural output, increase in key large-scale manufacturing sectors and a healthy uptick in the credit to private sector.”

The room to continue one of the steepest rate cut cycles in Asia is ending as price pressures pick up across the world and the US tightens policy. However loans to Pakistan’s private sector are at the highest in at least nine years, supporting Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s aim to boost growth to the fastest pace in a decade as China invests $55 billion.

Low and stable market rates have led to a pick up in borrowing by the private sector for both investment and consumer financing.

Domestic demand was showing signs of improvement with recent consumer sentiment surveys pointing to further increases in consumer demand this year, the SBP statement said.

Consumer prices rose 4.22 percent in February, the fastest pace since December 2014, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, though lower than the 4.44 percent estimate. The government projects average inflation at 5 percent for the year through June.

Pakistan’s inflation shouldn’t go “haywire” and a rate hike is not expected in the near term, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said in an interview last month while maintaining that the central bank was independent.

“Pakistan’s large scale manufacturing growth has slowed down slightly, but is broadly still intact,” Shiraz Zaidi, an analyst at Karachi-based brokerage Arif Habib Ltd. said before the decision. “Inflation is expected to remain range bound in the upcoming months.”

The stronger economic picture spurred investments but exports, a persistent weak spot, did not have any sustained improvement. Together with a small decline in remittances, this pushed the current account deficit to $5.5 billion in the July-February period.

But the central bank said that it expected the current account deficit to be contained by recent steps to boost exports and limit non-essential imports.

Government reforms of the power sector, together with tax and revenue measures designed to close loopholes and broaden the tax base have strengthened the economy.

However, the IMF says the government must focus on further increasing tax revenues and boosting economic growth and private sector investment.

The central bank said that improving consumer confidence, as depicted by IBA-SBP Consumer Confidence Survey of March 2017, indicates further increase in consumer demand. Hence, barring any major cost shocks, domestic demand will define the underlying trend of headline inflation in FY18.

It said the economic expansion is helped by a range of factors including low cost of inputs, upbeat economic sentiments, improved energy supplies, and CPEC related investments. As a result, GDP growth is expected to further improve in FY17.

Low and stable market interest rates incentivised private sector to borrow from commercial banks to finance their businesses and investment activities. Accordingly, private sector credit increased by Rs349 billion during Jul-Feb FY17 as compared to Rs267 billion in the same period last year.

Encouragingly, fixed investment category led the rise in private sector businesses loans by posting Rs159 billion uptick during this period, compared to Rs102 billion last year.

Similarly, consumer financing continued the uptrend in the first eight months of the current fiscal year. Improved interbank liquidity conditions also spurred the growth in private sector credit. This was led by both net government retirement to commercial banks and a decent increase in bank deposits compared to the withdrawals seen last year.

Furthermore, interbank liquidity was managed well with calibrated open market operations that kept the weighted average overnight repo rate close to the policy rate, the central bank observed.

The SBP said expansion in economic activity has also translated into significant increase in imports, which along with lack of any sustained improvement in exports and a small decline in remittances has pushed the current account deficit to $5.5 billion during Jul-Feb FY17. While net financial flows remained higher, these were not sufficient to finance the current account deficit.

However, accounting for positive impact of the recent policy measures to augment exports and check non-essential imports, the current account deficit may be contained in the coming months. Also, continuation of the financial inflows, CPEC related imports, and any major fluctuation in the global oil price will determine the overall position of the external sector in FY18, it added.

Economic boost brings surge in inflation

