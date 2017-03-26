RAHIM YAR KHAN-The decision of the Punjab government to ban cotton sowing before April 15 has forced the farmers to shift towards planting maize, sunflower and potato.

It is apprehended that during 2017-18, the targets of national cotton production may be severely affected and import of cotton may increase tremendously.

Cotton Ginners Forum Chairman Ihsanul Haq said that the government has restricted cotton sowing before April 15 under Section 144 on the plea of saving cotton crop from pink bollworm. Due to which in many districts of Sahiwal, Multan and Faisalabad division where traditionally cotton is sown in March, the growers have sown maize, sunflower and potato on vacant lands instead of cotton. Hence it is apprehended that the practice may result in reduced cotton production.

Various growers organisations have advised Punjab Government to allow cotton sowing from 20th or 25th March that will ensure achieving cotton production targets. But the government did not listen to this advice, he said. He further said that annual meeting of Federal Cotton Committee under Ministry of Textile is normally convened in February to fix cotton production targets but this year due to above said decision of the Punjab Government, the meeting of FCC has not yet been convened.