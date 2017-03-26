KARACHI - Fire fighters on Saturday extinguished a fire, which broke out at a warehouse at the Karachi Naval Dockyard in the city.

Fire tenders from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Karachi Port Trust and Pakistan Navy reached the scene after a fire broke out at the warehouse. At least 15 fire tenders took part in operation and they doused the fire after a three-hour effort. No casualties were reported.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

However, vehicular traffic on roads leading to the Karachi International Container Terminal (KICT) remained blocked for hours. The traffic gridlock was cleared after the fire was extinguished. It was not clear immediately what caused the fire.