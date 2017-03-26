SIALKOT-The FIA yesterday arrested a woman for blackmailing her brother into paying her money on social media, becoming the first female to have been arrested under the recently enacted cyber crime law.

According to senior FIA officials, Sialkot city-based woman Sadia Mirza, 37, used to allegedly blackmail her London-based brother Ahsan Rana. Mr Rana filed a complaint, alleging that Sadia Mirza had sent him messages through social networking website Facebook, demanding money.

As per the FIR lodged by the FIA, Sadia Mirza has been charged with “sending threatening, abusive, and lewd messages.”

An FIA team headed by Inspector Humaira Kanwal arrested the woman and registered a case under Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 - clauses 20 (1) and 24(b)(c). Senior FIA officials said that the accused woman has been shifted to the women section of the local police station on remand.

Pak-Kuwait traders stress boost in ties

The businessmen of Pakistan and Kuwait have stressed a need for making arduous efforts for boosting the bilateral trade ties. A delegation of Sialkot exporters reached Kuwait on a five-day visit. They held meetings with the Kuwaiti businessmen at Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and discussed the matters of mutual interest.

They also emphasised strengthening business-to-business contacts between Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry KCCI.

The delegation is visiting Kuwait under the supervision of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and led by Wahub Jehangir. It will return home on March 29, 2017.

ARREST: Police have arrested accused Aqib, who had allegedly hang to death his wife Sidra in village Phagwaari-Shakargarh last Friday.

Zareena Bibi, the mother of slain Sidra, told the police that accused Aqib brutally tortured and later hanged her to death with a ceiling fan in the room. She said that accused killed her for honour over a suspicion for having illicit relations with a youth in the village.

The accused staged a drama that his wife committed suicide by hanging herself with a ceiling fan. The victim was married to accused Aqib about a year ago.

The police handed over her dead body to her grieved family after autopsy for burial. She was laid to rest in her native graveyard at village Syedaanwali, Sialkot tehsil.