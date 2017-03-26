MANDI BAHAUDDIN:--A 17-year-old girl was shot dead by her brother in the name of honour in village Badshahpur situated in the remit of Malakwal Police the other day. According to police, Muhammad Iran, resident of village Badshahpur, was suspicious of his sister’s character and used to warn her over it. The other night, she was asleep when Irfan fired multiple gunshots on her. Rescue 1122 evacuated her in faint condition to THQ Hospital Malakwal but she had already succumbed to injuries.