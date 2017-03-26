ISLAMABAD - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has confirmed that the government has given permission to former army chief Raheel Sharif for heading the Saudi-led 39-nation Islamic military alliance.

In a TV interview, he said the Pakistani government had received a written request in this regard from Saudi Arabia but the official documentation has not been completed so far. He said the government has agreed in principle to allow the appointment of General (Retd) Raheel Sharif as chief of the Islamic military alliance.

He said the advisory council of defence ministers of the members countries is expected to meet in May to discuss future of the military alliance.

Khawaja Asif said that he had also met with Saudi officials during his visit to Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah earlier this year.

The Defence Minister had informed the Senate in January that it would be mandatory for former COAS Raheel Sharif to seek a Non-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the government for leading the Islamic military alliance.

In an interview to another TV channel, Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan wanted to strengthen its relations with Saudi Arabia and therefore it accepted the Riaz’s request to allow appointment of General Raheel Sharif as chief of the military alliance. He dispelled the impression that the decision would affect Pakistan’s relations with any other Islamic country. He also showed ignorance about the perks and privileges to be provided to General Raheel for heading the military alliance.

News of the alliance's formation was first reported in December 2015, with reports of Middle Eastern, African and Asian states including Saudi Arabia, Gulf states, Pakistan, Egypt being part of the then 34-nation coalition.

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Tunisia, Sudan, Malaysia, Egypt, Yemen and other Muslim countries are said to be part of the coalition. The Joint Command Centre, headquarters of the military alliance is located in Riyadh.





NOKHAIZ SAHI