ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have arrested nine Afghan nationals for their illegal stay in country and six other outlaws from various areas of the city, a police spokesman said.

Following directions of SSP Islamabad, special checking was conducted in various areas of the city during which SHO Khana police Inspector Abdul Sattar Shah, Sub-Inspector Darya Khan nabbed a drug peddler from Bilal town and recovered 1140 gram hashish from him.

ASI Shafqat Ullah from Shehzad town police nabbed Saddam and Khuram Shehzad for having one 30 bore pistol each while ASI Muhammad Sagheer from Kohsar police nabbed Sagheer for also possessing 30 bore pistol.

Sub-Inspector Muneer Ahmed from Koral police arrested Rizwan and Amjad Mehmud for selling petroleum products illegally.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police nabbed nine Afghan nationals from various areas of the city for their illegal stay. They have been identified as Hikmat, Jameel Khan, Akram Khan, Saeed, Dilawar Khan, Bilal, Saleem, Zafar and Abdul Ghaffar.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to conduct special checking in their respective areas and ensure arrests of anti-social elements.