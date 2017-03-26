LODHRAN: A man stabbed his brother and sister-in-law over domestic disputes today. Police arrested the culprit with the murder weapon.

According to the police, the accused exchanged hot words with his elder brother and his wife over domestic issues, in Gulshan-e-Madina locality of Lodhran. The verbal clash turned violent after which the culprit attacked his brother and his wife with sharped edged weapon and killed them both.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem. The police arrested the murderer along with the murder weapon and after registering a case against him started the investigation.