KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon Sunday lashed out at Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar and called for his resignation.

Addressing media before leaving for Hyderabad to address a public gathering, Memon called Nisar ‘a master of U-turns’ and said he only knows ways to threaten the opposition.

He said that the interior minister had lost all moral authority after the Quetta Commission report which showed his ‘performance’ and should have resigned on ethical grounds.

He continued the diatribe and questioned why Nisar had not placed the name of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on the Exit Control List (ECL) over the Panama Papers.

“Why didn’t he put the names of the prime minister and his family members on exit control list,” he asked.

He further said that Nisar showed over-efficiency while handling the spot-fixing scandal, but leniency over the Panama case.

The PPP leader further said that Nisar is active in unnecessary things, but goes missing for a week after every major terrorist incident. He said that Nisar thinks that Pakistan is his property, and he can do whatever he wants, but they will not allow them to run the country like this.

He stated that the PPP does not believe in political victimisation and will face all baseless allegations in the courts. He expressed faith in the judiciary and reiterated that he returned to present himself before the courts

Memon has announced a people contact campaign to gather. In this regard, a large public gathering has been organised in his hometown of Hyderabad.

Memon had returned to the country last week after over two years in exile for facing various corruption references against him filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He was briefly arrested at the Islamabad airport on arrival but later released after showing a bail request granted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

He has repeatedly denied rumours of returning after striking a deal and said that he would instead face the courts. He has been granted protective bail till April 5.