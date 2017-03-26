The Maritime Security Agency (MSA) on Sunday arrested more than 100 Indian fishermen for fishing in Pakistani waters, reported Waqt News.

An official at the Docks police station said they were handed over more than 100 fishermen and their boats by MSA officials.

The arrest came as the biggest catch of Indian fishermen arrested by the MSA in recent months.

Despite frequent exchanges of fishermen in prisons on both sides of the border, a number of fishermen from Pakistan and India languish in each other’s jails.