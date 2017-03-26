ISLAMABAD - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), one of the main opposition parties, has tacitly assured the PML-N government of support in and outside Parliament till the next general elections.

The MQM-P has, however, attached a string for the support as it wants the ruling party to support the party come out of the current crisis.

The MQM-P after detaching itself from the party founder Altaf Hussain over his controversial remarks in August last year has been facing teething troubles since then.

The MQM-P led by Farooq Sattar has decided to eschew criticising the government to avoid further difficulties, background discussions with MQM members left this impression.

In order to save its vote bank and steer clear of legal issues, party sources said, the MQM-P has started supporting the PML-N government, especially in the parliament.

It was also observed that during recent sessions, the MQM has stopped supporting other opposition in the parliament.“The MQM-P has stopped supporting the opposition parties in their walkouts and protests against the government,” said a party member.

The MQM-P recently played a much-need role to complete the quorum in the National Assembly to pass an important bill.

The government, on the last day of 40th National Assembly session, was interested in passing ‘The Public Private Partnership Authority Bill, 2017’, due to lack of the required quorum. The MQM played an important role to complete the required quorum to pass the said bill and another law, ‘The Pakistan Commission of Inquiry bill,2017’.

The MQM-P though has many times registered complaints against Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan, but it like other opposition parties did not press the ‘Quetta Inquiry Commission Report’ for point-scoring.

Recently, the MQM was also seen abstaining from heated discussions in and outside parliament over the ‘Panamagate’ issue.

Some of its lawmakers believe that its role as a silent spectator on national issues may sink its graph as a national party.

SATTAR DEMANDS STRICT

ACTION AGAINST ALTAF

Staff Reporter from Lahore adds: MQM-Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar has condemned Altaf Hussain’s statement in which the latter sought Indian prime minister’s help for Muhajir community in Pakistan.

Talking to journalists in Lahore yesterday, he said MQM-London leader’s statement came in the ambience of high treason. He said the law-enforcement agencies must act against Altaf according to the constitution of the country. Farooq said Muhajirs were loyal to the country and never owned such statements or acts from anybody.

Farooq said MQM-Pakistan and London had nothing to do with each other as both were separate parties. “We have successfully separated eighty percent of the MQM from London,” he said.

The MQM leader, on the occasion, made the demand once again for vacating offices of his party which were under control of a state agency following Altaf’s anti-Pakistan remarks.

“We are operating the entire movement from 180 yards office. We need our offices back.”

Regretting what he called discriminating attitude of the government and law-enforcement agencies against MQM-Pakistan, Farooq asked as to when his party would get political space.

“Unless and until, we get political rights and our offices back, the counter politics cannot be stopped,” he said in the background of Altaf’s statement.

He offered complete support of his party in the ongoing operation against criminals in the port city of Karachi and also against those who stormed the media offices.

