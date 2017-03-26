LAHORE - PML-Q president Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain has said that no decision has so far been taken to make electoral alliance with any party.

The former prime minister was talking to journalists after meeting with party workers who called on him at his residence here yesterday.

When asked about his meeting with PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, he replied his party would continue talks with like-minded parties for future alliance. However, PML-Q and PPP had not reached any conculsi0n to make alliance so far, he added. Ch Shujaat said every decision will be taken in consultation with the party and in the interest of the country. “We cannot ignore interests of the country, the nation and our party in any manner. In the past we had also given preference to national interests and we will continue this policy in future as well,” he said.