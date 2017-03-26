OKARA-The District Council (DC) approved its first six-month budget focussing lavishness of the chairmen as a huge amount has been allocated for the purchase of vehicles and other things for them.

The important items for which the special budget was approved include a jeep worth Rs5.2 million for the chairman, Rs0.7 million each for the two vice chairmen of the DC. The house sanctioned Rs90 million for the development of various pending projects including the maintenance of the DC buildings. The house having the majority of PML-N chairmen in the district without any debate approved the budget within an hour. Similarly, the cars worth Rs1.5 million each were approved for the chief officer, district officers for finance, regulation and services.

For all the officers of the district council Rs200,000 for the furniture for each office were also approved beside the new computer set for every office of the DC. Meanwhile, a quarrel occurred between the two PTI. In the first DC session, Chairman Malik Ali Qadir, Vice Chairman Rao Saad Ajmal and the officers of the DC were present. The half-year budget to be implemented from 1st January 2017 to 30 June 2017 was presented in the DC house. The total budget is Rs288,928,500 whereas the estimated expenditures are 269,960,500.

The special event of the first session of the DC was that a PTI backed chairman Ali Yaseen Joyia during his speech started appreciating chairman Malik Ali Qadar in the house but another PTI chairman Nasir Mahar shouted at chairman Joyia to stop praising the chairman. As a result, they came front to front verbally. Another PML-N chairman Nasir Sial stopped Mr Mahar not to disrupt the smooth running session but Mahar shouted also at Nasir Sial and it was near to quarrel but the group of chairmen led by Malik Afzal Wattoo rushed and stopped them.