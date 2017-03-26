One person died and two others injured in firing of youth over personal grudge here on Sunday.

Police said that accused Hassan hailing from Shahdara area of Lahore opened fire at his rivals in Bilal Gunj Market of the provincial capital.

Three people including 14-year-old Rafiullah, Siddique 52, and Sameer 19, were injured in the firing who were rushed to hospital where Rafiullah succumbed to his wounds.

The culprit fled from the scene of the crime leaving behind his licensed pistol and motorcycle.