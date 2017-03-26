MIRPUR (AJK)-Pakistan has emerged as the country of great significance among the comity of nations amid rapid development and progress in all spheres of life in the country.

This was crux of speeches made at an essay-writing competition among 150 students of the universities and colleges of the AJK organised in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations at the MUST Campus here the other day. The competition was jointly held by the MUST and the SCO, the institution running the telecommunication sector in AJK and Gilgit/Baltistan.

On the occasion, speakers including MUST Vice Chancellor Dr Habibur Rehman and SCO Commanding Officer Lt-Col Ayad Hassan said that March 23, 1940 is the day of exceptional significance in the history of Pakistan. “It reminds the history when Muslims of the subcontinent passed historical Pakistan Day resolution unanimously for a separate homeland under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” they pointed out. They said that dream of the Muslims was materialised when Pakistan appeared on map of the world on August 14, 1947, just after seven years of the resolution. “Now it is our responsibility to work for betterment and of the country so that it could get rid of the prevailing bad financial and security circumstances,” they urged the participants.

On the occasion, a flag-hoisting ceremony was also held at the lawns of the varsity campus.

Later, the MUST VC and the SCO Commanding Officer distributed certificates and cash prizes to position-holders of the essay-writing competition.

Journalist thrashed, threatened

KHANEWAL- A journalist was tortured and threatened with dire consequences over reporting against the spread of drug abuse. According to the FIR, more than 25 people attacked the reporter of a local news paper, allegedly for reporting against the role of students organisations in spreading drugs in college and universities.

The City Police registered FIR against eight nominated and 16 unknown persons under sections 452, 148, 149. According to victim Rashid Rehmani, he was standing near his house when more than 20 people, riding motorcycles came there.

They started calling him bad names and tried to hit him but he managed to escape. He alleged that the accused entered his house and tortured him severely. They also threatened him with dire consequences if he reported to the police against them. In the meanwhile, locals called the police through emergency number 15 and the police registered a case. Local journalist community has appealed to the Khanewal DPO and other high-ups to provide security to the journalist and take action against the accused.