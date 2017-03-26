BEIJING: The relationship between China and Pakistan has stood the test of time and the two countries are looking to deepen that relationship through the Belt and Road Initiative, said former Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz.

Aziz said the two countries have maintained a close friendship based on mutual respect, peace and harmony and the relationship is not against any third country.The two countries already have cooperated closely on multiple infrastructure projects under the Belt and Road Initiative and will on more projects that will take place in the future, Aziz said on the sidelines of the Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan province.

The former prime minister said the Belt and Road Initiative has strengthened the links between China and Pakistan in the areas of telecommunication, transport and digitalization.

Aziz also expressed high expectations of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who he sees as a "great leader" and "man of peace" who is doing what it takes to move China forward.

Economic globalization, not isolation, will ensure a better future for Asia and the world, according to the ongoing Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Hainan Province.

In a speech at the opening ceremony at Boao, Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli asked Asian countries to promote economic globalization and free trade, and forge a community of common destiny for Asia and mankind.

To achieve that goal, Asia needs peace, innovation, openness, sharing and fairness, said Zhang.

The BFA also addresses the challenges of economic globalization, including the feared gap between winners and losers.

Zhou Wenzhong, BFA's secretary general, said though globalization has driven the world economy and poverty alleviation over the past decades, it has also accentuated the imbalance between growth and distribution, capital and labor, efficiency and fairness.

How a country accommodates people and industries which are on the losing end of globalization determines its integration with others, said Yao Zhizhong, deputy director of the Institute of World Economics and Politics at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.