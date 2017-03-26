DI KHAN:- Unidentified armed men shot dead a police constable here on Saturday evening. Police said the gunmen sprayed bullets at the police in jurisdiction of University Town Police Station in Dera Ismail Khan. A head constable was killed in the firing. The body was shifted to a hospital where it was handed over to heirs after postmortem.–INPThis news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 26-Mar-2017 here.
Police constable shot dead in DI Khan
comments powered by Disqus