LAHORE: Policemen killed a woman who was pleading for the release of her sons. They crushed her under the wheels of their police mobile.

Police had carried out a raid in the jurisdiction of Nasirabad Police Station, and arrested two brothers over a dispute two days ago.

The mother of the arrested men started pleading the police officers to let her sons go. The policemen did not listen and allegedly drove the police mobile over the woman, severely injuring her. The woman was rushed to a medical facility where she succumbed to her wounds.

A case been filed against the police officers whereas DIG has suspend the SHO as well.