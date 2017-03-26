ISLAMABAD - The political temperature is soaring, ahead of the Panama leaks verdict, with main opposition Pakistan People’s Party coming out with scathing criticism on ruling Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and the way of governance of Sharifs, both in Punjab and centre.

Sources in the PPP informed that in coming days, the party would further up the ante in its tirade against the government as there was strong realisation in the party’s top echelons that without adopting aggressive mode it would be quite difficult to gain ground in the Punjab.

On the other hand, the ruling PML-N which was playing soft with the PPP leadership despite their aggressive mode seemed to have changed its policy and for the past week or so, with the hawks in the ranks of PML-N were trading barbs with the PPP leadership.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif came up with befitting response to the PPPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, who the other day in Multan had grilled the government for its wrongdoings and politics of vendetta against their opponents.

Sources in the PPP informed The Nation that, from now onward, the party would take a very strong position against the government and would deal the things on issue to issue basis, as they considered certain things necessary to be done in the greater national interest in harmony with the government from the platform of the Parliament.

Like the extension in the military courts, the PPP leadership had decided in favour of grating extension to these courts as they considered that in the extra-ordinary situation they need to have some out of box solution to get quick results. But even deciding in favour of these courts under a sunset clause for two years time, the PPP leadership had forced the government to accept some amendments to ensure basic human rights of those being tried in these courts, the sources added.

Similarly from the platform of the Parliament, the PPP would continue extending support to the matters of national importance like electoral reforms, formation of a neutral and strong apparatus of accountability and other similar issues.

Parliamentary sources said that as almost all the political parties were aiming at the next general elections so their politics was also elections-centric and that was the reason not giving space to their opponents in the political arena and with that thing in mind Asif Ali Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto were hitting the ruling PML-N and challenging them in their bastion, Punjab, which used to decide the future government at federal level.

People close to the former president said that the PPP leadership would mount pressure on the government and had devised strategies both to deal with the ruling PML-N in case of Panama leaks verdict coming in favour of Sharif family or otherwise and would try to cash in on either case.

Taking an aggressive stance against government, the PPP leadership is also attempting to pre-empt the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf from reaping all the credit of Panama leaks case in case of some adverse decision against the Sharif family, as so far it was the general perception that it was PTI which was keeping the issue of Panama alive at all levels.

The party decision to fight back on the issue of Hussain Haqqani’s accusation against former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani in visa scam was also in the backdrop of not showing any weakness at this critical juncture and to erase the perception of friendly opposition about the party because of the alleged stigma of corruption on the leadership of both ruling PML-N and PPP.