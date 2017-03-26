ISLAMABAD: Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) have registered 17,562 cases and nabbed 19,289 persons to counter hate speech, extremist literature and misuse of loudspeaker as part of measures adopted under National Action Plan (NAP).

The agencies also sealed 70 shops and confiscated 5,141 equipment.

The data issued by Ministry of Interior showing implementation status of NAP on Sunday revealed that of the total 1,335 cases had been registered and 2,465 persons arrested for hate speech and spreading extremist literature. Some 16,267 cases were registered for violating misuse of loudspeaker and 16,824 persons arrested.

The authorities have also blocked 937 URLs and 10 websites of Proscribed Organizations (POs) against abuse of internet and social media.

With regard to steps ensuring against re-emergence of Proscribed Organizations (POs), the data showed that the number of such organizations was 64, three were under-surveillance, 8,309 persons were on 4th Schedule ATA and number of movement restrictions was 2,052.